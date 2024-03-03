Dairy Queen Has A New Cone Flavor Available Now!

GOOFY REVIEW?

This guy makes me laugh. I'm already craving the new Confetti Cake Dipped Cone at DQ and thought I'd just get the lowdown on what other people are thinking after putting it to a taste test.

CONFETTI CONE CRAZY

According to People.com, Dairy Queen has been bringing a new flavor in the spring each year for a while now. The Confetti Cone has been described as tasting like a Funfetti cupcake.

Here's the video of this gentleman giving his honest opinion of the new confetti cone.

PREVIOUS FUN FLAVORS

There have been a lot of new and interesting flavors over the past few years; but I have to admit, my go-to dip cone was always the cherry-flavored cone. But I have tried the Churro dipped cone, which is a cinnamon-type coating also pretty delicious, and I've truly liked everyone I've ever tried including the butterscotch and chocolate.

DO YOU REMEMBER?

I haven't tried the Dreamsicle. Where was I when this one came out?! I don't even remember that.

FUN FACTS ABOUT DQ

If you visit DQ's website, you can learn a lot of interesting things about DQ that have happened since its beginning in 1940.

1940- The first DQ opened in Joliet, Illinois

1949- DQ introduced their malts and shakes! Yum.

1951- The amazing Banana Split was introduced.

1953- Canada gets it's first DQ

1955- The Dilly Bar makes its appearance. One of my all-time favs!

1957- The DQ Brazier was introduced

1959- The first DQ opened in Panama

1962- International Dairy Queen Incorporated was formed

1968- The Buster Bar treat appeared on the menu; another big win!

1971- The Peanut Buster Parfait made its debut and blew my mind

1985- Blizzard treats were introduced

