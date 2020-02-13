CSB President Stepping Down in June

ST. JOSEPH -- The president of the College of St. Benedict is stepping down at the end of the academic year.

Mary Dana Hinton will leave the college in June to become president of Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, on August 1, according to a news release.

Hinton became CSB's 15th president in July of 2014. During her tenure, the college reportedly completed a $100 million fundraising campaign and increased its endowment by 46 percent. Hinton also oversaw a $43 million campus facilities update.

The College of St. Benedict Board of Trustees has secured firm Academic Search, Inc. to assist in finding the next president in advance of the next school year.