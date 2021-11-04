Crafting & Cold Brew This Saturday For Santa’s Holiday Workshop

EVERYONE ELSE GOING HUNTING?

Well if this doesn't sound fun, I'm not sure what else would. If you like crafting, Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park has a fun event planned for you this weekend.

CRAFT AND COLD BREW

You can enjoy making one of three fun holiday crafts while you enjoy a cold brew this Saturday, November 6th at Back Shed Brewing's Event Space.

REGISTRATION IS OPEN

You can register up to four people, and you can complete just one, two, or get all three kits to create these crafts that will make great holiday gifts or just fun holiday decorations for you and your family. Santa will have his expert elves on hand to help you as you create your crafts. If you don't have time to complete the crafts within the two-hour time frame, no worries. All of the kits come with easy-to-follow instructions so you can create them at home as well. To register, click HERE.

HOLIDAY CRAFTS

The morning session will take place Saturday, November 6th from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Once you get registered you will receive an email that includes a link for you to choose and purchase all of the projects for yourself and those in your group. The link will be located at the very bottom of the email under the "additional information category."

The projects are intended for anyone age 12 and older, and are priced as follows:

Snowy Winter Wishes Craft: $30

Cozy Christmas Photo Frame: $18

Buffalo Standing Plaid Gnome: $25

Are the rest of the people in your house headed out for a hunting weekend? This might be a really fun idea for you to get out as well. Join in the fun and kick off the holidays with a cold brew and crafting.

LOCATION

Back Shed Brewing Event Center

624 Sundial Drive

Waite Park, MN 56387

