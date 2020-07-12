COVID-19 Case and Hospitalization Numbers Continue to Rise

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 715 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths from Saturday for totals of 42,281 and 1,502 respectively.

Stearns County added 27 new cases, Sherburne County added seven, and Benton County added three.

An additional 570 people have recovered for a total of 36,582, but health officials are still reporting rising hospitalization numbers.

Currently, there are 251 people in the hospital, up 10 from the day before, and 123 in the ICU.

Statewide over 755,000 tests have been administered.