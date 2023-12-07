This is a pretty common theme for folks in their 40’s, 50’s and 60’s. A couple has their kids move out, and now their empty nesters. For some, they’re living in a house where they regularly only use a few rooms, except for holidays or special visits.

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could somehow have that extra space be more than just empty space. Well, now it looks like you can.

There’s a website called Neighbor. This is an opportunity to store people's stuff in your house or on your property for a price. Your empty space could actually start making you money.

“Neighbor” allows people to store personal items, vehicles, boats, RVs, etc. or if you have enough space, apparently there’s folks out there who need to store multiple vehicles or “fleet space".

Or maybe you’re like my wife and I who have too much stuff for the space you have to live in. We've been married 26 years and have a lot of stuff. We have to rent a storage building to hold our excess belongings. Renting through "Neighbor" might be a way for you to have your items close to you and maybe at a cheaper price.

When I first learned of this website, just for kicks and giggles, I typed in the zip codes 56301 and 56304 for the St. Cloud area and there are no host sites available here yet, so you could be the first, or at least one of the first.

If you are concerned about the liability of being responsible for the safe keeping of someone else’s belongings, Neighbor offers all their host sites a free $1 million dollar liability coverage and property protection plan.

And you don’t have to worry about getting paid. They will arrange with the renter to have the monthly payment go straight into your account.

Plus, if they renter doesn’t pay their rent, Neighbor will pay you so you’re not out anything.

There is obviously a lot to read up on if you think you might want to pursue this, and I don’t know anyone that has done this or that is doing it now and this is in no way an endorsement for their site.

I just know how busy everyone is these days and how much everything is costing now, I thought I would at least make you aware of this option so you can make the decision for yourself to see if this is a means to make extra money.

