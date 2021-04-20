Cool Temps Expected to Last Into Early May
UNDATED -- There are no signs of above-normal temperatures for the foreseeable future.
Normal highs this time of year are near 60, but the forecast calls for highs 15 to 20 degrees colder Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday and Monday will average around 60, but this weekend will continue to be cooler than normal.
