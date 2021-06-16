Controlled Burn Leads to Sheds Catching Fire in Meeker County

MANANNAH TOWNSHIP -- A controlled burn is being blamed for a fire that destroyed two sheds south of Eden Valley Tuesday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 34000 block of Highway 22 in Manannah Township at 4:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find two sheds had burned on the Gregory Euerle property. Items in one of the sheds were a complete loss and the contents of the other shed had significant damage.

No one was hurt in the fire and crews from Eden Valley and Litchfield were able to put out the flames.