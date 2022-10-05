Congrats! Former Minnesotan Cameos On HUGE Fox Hit Show Tuesday

CAITLYN SMITH DOES IT AGAIN

If you are like me, and keeping up with the new Country Music series Monarch on Fox, starring country superstar Trace Adkins, you may be excited for an absolutely amazing country singer/songwriter from Minnesota, who I truly believe is going to be flying high after her latest cameo appearance on the show on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022.

Image Credit Fox 2 Image Credit Fox 2 loading...

Get our free mobile app

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON MONARCH...(NO SPOILERS)

Last week, I told you about Caitlyn Smith, A Minnesota girl who has been dreaming of being a star since a very young age and working her tail off to accomplish her goals. My Cohost Paul Shea told me about her, and as I searched for her music online, I was simply taken away by what I heard. I couldn't get enough. If this girl doesn't become a massive superstar, then there's NO ONE that deserves it. Holy...Holy...Moly...It takes a lot to really impress me. In the country realm I've always had my favorites; Trisha Yearwood, Wynonna..there are a few others. But Caitlyn Smith? She may have run away with the whole cake.

CAITLYN'S CAMEO APPEARANCE LAST NIGHT- DID YOU CATCH IT?

Last night, I was watching Monarch, and there is a scene in the show that shows a talented singer/songwriter from Nashville, playing her songs for Nicky Roman, who is looking for the perfect song to launch her career into making her the next Queen of country music. You can catch her cameo at about 10:18 in the video by clicking HERE now. It was so exciting...sort of like The Minnesota Vikings making it to the Super Bowl kind of exciting!

Image Credit Fox 2 Image Credit Fox 2 loading...

I didn't realize until the next day, that the singer/songwriter was Caitlyn Smith! No wonder I was mesmerized! If you haven't had a chance to see that episode, you can catch it on Hulu Plus. To get a sneak peek of the song she was singing, that she decided to keep for herself on Monarch, you can watch the video below of Caitlyn Smith on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." I hope you enjoy it. Let's all do what we can to make sure our Caitlyn Smith gets the notoriety she deserves! Watch the series, download her music and ask for more if you love her as much as I do. Let's Go Caitlyn!

Caitlyn Smith/Youtube

Come With Us and Tour Clear Lake in Pictures

Come With Us and Tour Gilman in Pictures