Como Zoo’s Beloved Giraffe “Daisy” Has Died

If you've ever been to the Como Zoo, you know Daisy. She was a favorite of visitors to the zoo.

Get our free mobile app

Daisy came to Como Zoo in 2003 when she was just 3 years old. She was loved by all and especially children. It was always fun to look at kid's faces when they were near this magnificent creature. Daisy will be missed by all.

Daisy did produce eight calves during her time at the Como Zoo.

"Daisy was a strong, beautiful matriarch - quick to judge and slow to accept her human coworkers," said Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar. "She was a fierce and protective mother who would do anything to keep her calves safe. She was an extraordinary ambassador for giraffes, helping us connect visitors to her wild counterparts by telling her story."

Unfortunately, Daisy was suffering from severe degenerative arthritis. In large aging animals like a giraffe this can be common, especially with giraffes due to them spending most of their time on their feet.

The zoo made the decision to euthanize Daisy due to her declining quality of life. Daisy was euthanized last Thursday. Daisy was 23.

There are still two giraffes at Como Zoo. A male giraffe, Skeeter and a female, Clover.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.