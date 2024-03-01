Color Us Surprised! New Bill Could Blur Picture For Minnesota Painters

PAINTING YOUR BEDROOM? THINK AGAIN!

Thinking about buying a bucket of paint to brighten up a room, and hiring your nephew to do the work for you? You better do it before this bill comes up in Minnesota; because if it passes, homeowners won't even be able to pay a friend or family member to paint their DIY projects at home. Many people may be unaware of this bill that could pass in Minnesota, which would affect anyone who paints for a living, and even as a part-time weekend gig.

Get our free mobile app

LICENSE REQUIREMENTS WILL AFFECT MANY IF BILL PASSES

Painters would have to take a written or oral exam and have at least 3 years of apprenticeship training before they can even apply to get a license. It will be great for big businesses, but not so great for smaller businesses that paint, or even the plumber who fixes something for you and might repaint a speck on the wall; they also would need to be licensed, or you would have to hire someone else to repaint it.

Photo by Steve Johnson on Unsplash Photo by Steve Johnson on Unsplash loading...

RESTRICTIONS ON PURCHASING PAINT

Part of the legislation is to restrict the purchase of paint, except in very small amounts, to licensed individuals only. From what I read, it sounds like you wouldn't be able to purchase over a gallon of paint. That means if you're headed to Menards, Home Depot, or wherever you get your paint, it would have to meet the requirements of what 'small amount' means or you won't be able to buy your paint.

WHAT WILL THE COST BE?

I did not see the cost of licensing being discussed, so if it's a $25 fee; that's one thing. If it's $1000? What will people do? There are plenty of hard-working people out there who are independent contractors that are affordable for people like me, who absolutely could not afford to have my home painted by a pro regardless if this bill passes or not.

Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash loading...

ARTISTS INCLUDED

According to an online article, bill SF3554, would require that all painting done in the state of Minnesota be done by or under the supervision of a licensed painter. Anyone who paints would have to get a license to do so or work as a Journeyworker under a contractor.

The law applies to anyone who is “engaged in paint contract labor who, through negotiations or competitive bidding, enter into contracts to furnish paint and painting services.”

It's my understanding that this would affect artists who paint murals, as well as painters in general.

Currently, 23 states don't license painters.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker