Coborn’s Pharmacies to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine

ST. CLOUD - Coborn’s pharmacies will begin offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 10.

The vaccine clinics, hosted in partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services, are part of a federal program working to increase vaccine access in underserved areas by offering shots at pharmacies.

Coborn’s will offer a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older at 20 pharmacy locations in Minnesota. The vaccine will be administered at no cost to patients.

Anyone interested in receiving a first dose of the COVID vaccine is asked to schedule their appointment online. Appointments are limited and expected to fill quickly.

Coborn’s says the general population will be eligible for the vaccine once vaccine allotments become more widespread and more high-risk patients are immunized.