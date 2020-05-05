ST. CLOUD -- Coborn's has closed its Central Bake Shoppe after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says the employee of the facility, located along Highway 23 in St. Cloud, was tested for the virus Tuesday.

"Our first concern is our employee's health," the release stated. "The employee is currently recovering at home and we wish them a safe and speedy recovery."

Coborn's says they will close the facility for 24 hours to allow for thorough cleaning and sanitizing measures by a third party, and reopen on Thursday.