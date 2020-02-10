City Council Grants PUD Amendment for Former O’Hara’s Building

ST. CLOUD -- The vacant basement level of the former O'Hara Brothers building will soon have some new uses. The St. Cloud City Council approved an amendment to the property's Planned Unit Development during Monday night's meeting. It passed by a vote of 4 to 2.

The amendment requested by Global Center LLC will allow the property on 3rd Street North to be used as a place of worship, retail space, and offices.

Image courtesy of the city of St. Cloud

During the public hearing seven residents spoke about the changes, six were against it raising concerns about increased traffic and parking issues. Prior to opening the public hearing Council President Jeff Goerger reminded attendees that it was strictly a zoning issue.

Councilmember Paul Bandmire made a motion to table the issue to further study the potential for increased traffic, however that motion failed 2 to 4.

City Planning Director Matt Glaesman says there are over 200 parking spaces on the site, which is more than what is required by city code.

Some of the restrictions on the property include maintaining the current maximum occupancy level at 323 people, no exterior speakers, cars can't be double-parked in the parking lot, and the property must be maintained.

The St. Cloud Planning Commission approved the amendment at their meeting in January. Also in January, the St. Cloud City Council approved allowing a grocery store to open in the upstairs level in the former O'Hara's kitchen area.