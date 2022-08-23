Check Out This Handsome Guy Up For Adoption

Meet Dante! This handsome boy came to TCHS after being abandoned by his previous owner. Due to this, we know little of his history. We do not know if he has lived with other dogs and cats in the past. Slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended with any resident pets in his new home.

Get our free mobile app

We recommend a home with no children or older children that can read Dante's body language and know when to give him space if needed. Dante has severe separation anxiety and can become destructive when left alone. He has been on an anti-anxiety medication to help with this. He is fully housetrained, but would do best kept on an often, regular schedule to set him up for success in his new home.

He can sometimes be possessive of resources with other dogs and should be watched closely. He enjoys peanut butter and canned pumpkin for treats, and would love a filled Kong toy to entertain him. He doesn't show much interest in toys but loves to chew on bones. He would benefit from durable toys if any. Dante is in need of an experienced Husky owner, who ideally would be home at all times.

His adopter should be prepared to work on appropriate training with him. He does very well on a leash and tends to be calm around other dogs in public. He really enjoys getting butt scratches. He also loves being brushed which is essential since he's got such a thick coat that will require regular grooming.

He may have a prey drive, as we know he did not do well in a farm setting in the past. Dante currently weighs about 60 pounds. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.