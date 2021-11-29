Check Out This Epic Sauk Rapids Light Display With 45K+ Lights

One of my favorite holiday pastimes is driving around the area with hot cocoa and cookies and checking out the beautiful lights in the area.

Sometimes, I get lucky by stumbling into a really neat one. Usually, I hear about really good displays based on word of mouth. Luckily for me, the internet exists and people promote their own light displays there!

According to the St. Cloud Area Online Garage Sale page, there's a really awesome light display in Sauk Rapids!

The home located at 1101 10th Avenue North features over 45,000 lights and 18 blow-up inflatables. The cool thing about this display is, you're encouraged to get out of the car and walk through the path. They've got benches available to sit and take a photo or to take in the view.

You can drop off your letters to Santa at the mailbox display! According to the Facebook post, "Santa responds no matter the age". You'll get a reply anytime from now through December 20.

The homeowners are collecting toy donations for the Pleasantview School toy drive. Food donations are being collected for Living Waters Church, and monetary donations will help cover the cost of stamps, ink, paper, and envelopes for Santa's letters.

If you'd like to stop by and check out the display yourself, it's open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can check them out on Facebook ahead of time. They're Lights and Letters Light Display!

