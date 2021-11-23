Check Out St. Cloud’s Most Expensive Rental

St. Cloud is a pretty affordable place to live when you compare it to the rest of the country. But, that doesn't mean everything is cheap. Just look at this rental property!

St. Cloud's most expensive rental property is a whopping $2,450 per month. For that price tag, you'll get a total of 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,000 square feet of space.

The property is located at 1229 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud near St. Cloud State University. According to Zillow, the property also features 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, off street parking, an attached garage/ rec room, and a washer and dryer.

Rooms are also available individually for $350 each. Your rent will include free garbage, water/sewer, lawn care and snow removal. The listing says, "tenants pay gas and electric."

If you're someone who enjoys lounging in the yard, this property is also on a large corner lot. If you're interested in checking out this place, it's listed by Tom Brisson at 612-712-7937. You'll need to put down a $2,100 deposit. It will be available starting June 1, 2022.