Check Out Remy! Beautiful 9 Month Old Pup Up For Adoption

TCHS

Meet Remy! She's a beautiful pup! Remy came in with her two siblings! Remy has lived mostly outside, but with some patience and training she could get used to an indoor lifestyle. Since she is used to living outside, she is not currently housetrained and will need additional training for that once adopted.

She will need a home that is willing to work on socializing her. She is sweet, but quite timid. She has seen other dogs through a fence and did OK with that. She has not had direct contact with other dogs beside her siblings~~It is unknown how she is around cats and small children. We always recommend slow and proper introductions with new pets and people.

We were informed that she is quite food motivated and loves treats. We recommend having a big fenced-in yard for her and giving her lots of exercise and enrichment to keep her busy. Could Remy be your new best friend?. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

About Us

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday:  12 - 6:00pm
Friday:  12 - 8:00pm
Saturday:  11am - 5:00pm
Sunday:  12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE
St. Cloud, MN 56304

(320) 252-0896

