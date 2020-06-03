Chance for Strong Storms in Southern Minnesota Thursday

UNDATED -- The risk of severe thunderstorms has increased for Thursday.

SPC has highlighted portions of west, central, and southern Minnesota with a slight risk (2 out of 5) of severe weather potential.

The atmosphere looks favorable for the potential of large hail and damaging winds across the area shaded in yellow.

Thunderstorms should begin to develop Thursday evening across western Minnesota, but there is still uncertainty with timing.

Please be aware of the latest forecast.