CHAMPIONS! Cathedral Takes Down Hermantown For Class A Boys Hockey Title

The Cathedral Crusaders beat Hermantown 3-1 Saturday afternoon to win the school's second Class A state boys hockey title.

Cathedral took a 1-0 lead at 3:48 of the opening period when John Hirschfeld slid a pass across the slot for Andrew Dwinnell, who slapped the puck past Hermantown goaltender Dane Callaway. Joey Gillespie was also credit with an assist on the tally, Dwinnell's 28th of the season.

Shots on goal favored the Crusaders 9-8 after one period, with Cathedral drawing the only penalty of the opening frame. Their power play extended into the first 1:03 of the second period but they could not capitalize.

Hermantown controlled the puck heavily in the second period and outshot Cathedral 11-6 but the Hawks could not solve CHS netminder Nick Hanson. The Hawks had a power play-and-a-half in the second period, with the second one carrying over into the third.

Shots on goal favored Hermantown 19-15 through two periods total.

Cathedral pulled away with a pair of goals in the third period. Dwinnell struck again with a goal at 8:45 to make the score 2-0, then Joey Gillespie scored at 12:18 of the period for a 3-0 CHS lead.

Hermantown would add a goal late in the third but that was all they ended up getting past senior goaltender Nick Hansen, who finished with 28 saves on 29 shots.

The title is the second in team history for Cathedral with their other title coming back in 2019 over Greenway.

Hanson, Sturm, Dwinnell and John Hirschfeld were named to the All Tournament team.

Cathedral finishes the season with 15 straight wins and a 25-4-1 record.