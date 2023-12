Central MN High School Wrestling Schedule

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

ALL SEASON LONG RESULTS OF DUALS AND TOURNAMENTS. UPCOMING SCHEDULES OF EVENTS AND STATE RATINGS

TUESDAY DECEMBER 12th

HOLDINGFORD “HUSKERS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Little Falls Flyers, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaugars, Holdingford Huskers

FERGUS FALLS “OTTERS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Rocori, Willmar, Fergus Falls

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE “STORM” Triangular (5:00)

Teams: St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice

FRIDAY DECEMBER 15th

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS “EAGLES” Quadrangular (5:00)

Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake, Minneapolis North, Royalton/Upsala

PiERZ “PIONEERS” DUALS (2:30)

Teams: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie, Brainerd, Chisago Lakes, Elk River, Frazee, Minneota, Moorhead, Pierz

FRIDAY/SATURDAY 15th/16th

REDWOOD FALLS “RIVER RIOT” INVITATIONAL

Teams: Adrian, ACGC, Blue Earth, BOLD, DB/LQPV/MONTI, Edina, MCW, Holdingford, KMS, Madelia/Truman, Mankato West, Maple Grove, Maple River/USC, Marshall, MAHCA, NRHEG, New Ulm, Red Rock Central, Redwood Valley, Rocori, St. James, St. Peter, Sartell, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Tri-City United, Wabasso, Worthington

FRIDAY/SATURDAY 15th/16th

PEQUOT LAKES “Jack Hammer” Invitational

Teams: Aiktin, Albany, Barnesville, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Big lake, BDCLB, CEC, Centennial, Crookston, Crosby-Ironton, Deer River, Detroit Lakes, Hibbing, HLWW, Hutchinson, Irondale, Spring Lake Park, LPGE/Browerville, Mille Lacs, Minnewaska, New York. Mills, OTC, Paynesville, Pelican Rapids, PLPRB, Perham, Proctor/Hemantown, Rock Ridge, Sauk Centre/Melrose, Totino Grace, WHAN.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY 15th/16th

MINNESOTA CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

(ROCHESTER MAYO CIVIC CENTER)

Teams: Albert Lea, Amery (WI), Anoka, Apple Valley, Becker, Brandon Valley (SD), Byron, Cambridge-Isanti, Coon Rapids, Eastview, Eden Prairie, Farmington, Forest Lake, Hastings, Holmen (WI), Homestead (WI), Kasson-Mantorville, Mahtomedi, Menomonie (WI), Minnetonka, Mounds View, Mound Westonka, New Prague, Park, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Prior Lake, Rochester Mayo, Scott West, Shakopee, Simley, St. Francis, St. Thomas Academy, Stillwater, St. Michael-Albertville, Waconia, Watertown-Mayer, Wayzata, West Bend (WI), Willmar, Woodbury.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 15th

SATURDAY DECEMBER 16th

MONTICELLO “MAGIC”. INVITATIONAL (10:00)

Teams: Andover, Austin, Benson, Brooklyn Center, Coon Rapids, Kimball, Mahnomen/Waubun, Minneapolis Patrick Henry, Monticello, Mounds View, New Century Academy, Norwood-Young America, Rockford, Royalton/Upsala, St. Cloud Tech, South St. Paul, Spectrum, Two Rivers, West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, Zimmerman -