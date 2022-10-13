HOW MUCH????

If the cost of Halloween Candy this year is keeping you from turning on your yard light for Treat-or-Treaters this year, maybe this list will help you keep the lights on. I was shopping at Walmart a few days ago, and as I was walking down the aisle, a man came up to me and said, "Do you remember when Candy costs 5o cents?" I Do remember those days.

Get our free mobile app

Halloween candy Jennifer Barrow/ThinkStock loading...

BEST PRICES

Well, have no fear. I've been searching for the cheapest places to buy your Halloween candy this year, and hopefully, this list will help you out. There is a shortage of candy, so you may want to get out there and buy that candy now, (if you can keep your hands off of it for a few weeks.)

John Moore, Getty Images John Moore, Getty Images loading...

SHE KNOWS HER STUFF

According to TheKrazyCouponLady.com, the best prices for Halloween candy this year can be found at Walmart and Target, surprisingly. According to the article I found, those big brands like M&M's and Reese's, which seem to be fan favorites, are approximately $4 a bag at those locations. The KitKat Bags are about 7.6 ounces and are $3.99 at Target.

Hershey's Miniatures are always fun too. Maybe this is the way to go. You can get a bag that is over 33 ounces for about $11. They include KitKats, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Chocolate Bar minis' and even the cute little mini Reese's Peanut Butter cups.

If you like the Hershey's Mini's that include Krackel, Hershey Dark Chocolate Special Edition, Milk Chocolate, and Mr. Good Bar, you can get about 36 ounces for a little under $12 from Walmart.

Walgreen's and CVS also have some pretty good deals. Walgreen's you can buy one get one for 40% off on select Halloween items. Love Skittles? CVS Pharmacy has deals that include getting two bags for $7, or buy one get one 50% off.

WHERE ARE FINDING DEALS ON HALLOWEEN CANDY?

Where are you finding the deals? Send your thoughts to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

Kelly's Grilled Burger Brat Veggie Soup

Famous People Who Came to St. Cloud in the '70s