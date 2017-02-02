Central Minnesota Weather History: Coldest Day Recorded In Minnesota

UNDATED - On this date back in 1996 the cold weather was big news. February 2, 1996 still holds the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded anywhere in the state of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says a location in St. Louis County, three miles north of Tower, had a 60 below reading.

The air mass that produced the record low in Tower also gave us bone chilling cold across the rest of the state. Here in St. Cloud our low was 40 below, and our high that day was 20 below.