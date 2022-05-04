Central Minnesota Lawn Care Calendar – What You Need To Know

IS IT TIME TO GET OUT IN YOUR YARD?

I know that my neighbor across the street has got to be itching to get out in his yard; of course, he does have the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood. Once the weather warms up, you can see him on his mower, either mowing, mulching, or just generally; enjoying his time outside in the beautiful spring and summer weather.

However, there is such a thing as getting out on your lawn too soon. The University of Minnesota Extension has a lawn care calendar to help us stay on track with keeping our yards in great condition with these great tips.

MOWING

According to the University of Minnesota Extension office, the best time to mow your yard is the last week of April through early November. We do have to take into consideration our current weather conditions.

CRABGRASS CONTROL

The best time to get your crabgrass under control is before it pops out of the ground, typically mid-April to mid-May. Once the crabgrass appears, it's still okay to apply post-emergence from mid-May to early July.

SODDING

The best time to sod would be early May through June, and/or mid-August to late October. The next best time to do it would be late June through the 2nd week of August.

WATERING

The best time to water will be May through late October.

SEEDING

Seeding should be done from early August to late September and then again in mid-November or May through early June.

FERTILIZING

The best time to fertilize is early August through mid-October, but it's usually still okay to do it from May through late June.

AERATING

Aerating should be done mid-August through mid-October, but can also be done later April through May.

DETHATCHING

Dethatching is best done mid-August through September.

For the full Minnesota Lawn Care Calendar, you can click HERE.

