Central Minnesota High School – ‘Spongebob The Musical’ Happening This Weekend
"The best time to wear a sweater is all the time!"
"F is for Friends who do stuff together!"
"Can I be excused for the rest of my life?"
SPONGEBOB - THE MUSICAL
Those are quotes from the loveable Sponge from Bikini Bottom, Spongebob Squarepants. What do parents need to know about Spongebob Squarepants? Through comedy and fun adventures, Spongebob and his friends and community have a great way of teaching kids life lessons; and the kids at the Sauk Rapids/Rice High School are proud to present their version of the musical "Spongebob -The Musical" for the next few weekends at the Sauk Rapids/Rice High School.
TICKETS FOR THE SHOW & PERFORMANCE DATES
Get your tickets by clicking HERE now. Showtimes are as follows:
- Friday, November 11th: 7 pm Showtime
- Saturday, November 12th: 7 pm Showtime
- Sunday, November 13th: 2 pm Matinee
- Friday, November 18th: 7 pm Showtime
- Saturday, November 19th: 7 pm Showtime
GET YOUR TICKETS EARLY
The musical will be held in the Sauk Rapids/Rice High School Performing Arts Center, and tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for students. You can also get tickets at the door BUT beware. The theatre may be full, so getting your tickets ahead of time is always your best bet.
Doors will open 30 minutes before each show, and all seats for the musical are general admission.
I had the pleasure of speaking with many of the Seniors that will be in this year's Spongebob The Musical program. They say it's so much fun to be able to work with kids of all ages from Seniors to Freshmen. Many of the students that don't perform get involved by creating sets in woodworking class, or by running sound and lighting.
This musical has a lot of dance and singing and is sure to bring you a life-lesson adventure that you will remember for years to come.
There is quite a large cast of characters in this musical this year, and I'm hoping that you will show these kids how much you appreciate the hard work they put in, all while maintaining their good grades in school. The Seniors said that Government was especially hard this year, but they were making it work. They all feel privileged to be in the fun program together and hope that their excitement and passion will be felt by young and old alike.
Each character is brought to life through music, dance and great costume designs.