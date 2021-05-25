Central Minnesota Credit Union to Open Waite Park Branch

WAITE PARK -- The Central Minnesota Credit Union is opening a new branch location in Waite Park.

The new building will be located along Second Street South in front of the former Gander Mountain location.

This will be CMCU's third location in the St. Cloud area, in addition to St. Joseph and Sartell.

Central Minnesota Credit Union serves over 30,000 members throughout Stearns County.

Construction on the new building is underway and is expected to open by this winter.

(Photo: Central Minnesota Credit Union)