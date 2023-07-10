AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

COLD SPRING POST 455

SARTELL POST 277

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76

ST. CLOUD 76ers POST 76

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254

GOPHER CLASSIC AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

(96 Teams; 40 Plus from Out State Teams/16 Sites)

SARTELL POST 277 5 RAPID CITY HARDHATS POST 22 3

(Friday July 7th)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their foe from South Dakota, Post 22, backed by six hits, including a pair of home runs, good defense and a solid pitching performance. Righty Wes Johnson started on the mound for the Post 277, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Braydon Simones went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jake Greubele went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Eli Hanson was hit by a pitch and Drew Geiger scored a run.

The HARDHATS Post 22 starting pitcher was Elijah Kelly, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. R. Walters threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The HARDHATS offense was led by A. Roberts, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Wyatt Reeder went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Wilson Kieffer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Harrison Good went 1-for-4 and Alex Dietrich had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Hayden Halic went 1-for-3, Ridge Imholte earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Phillip Bentz was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL POST 277 4 BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA 2

(Friday July 7th)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their foe from Bellevue, Nebraska, backed by six hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was righty Drew Geiger, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavan Shulte threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Jake Gruebele went 1-for-4 with a home run and Brett Schlangen went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4 with a double and Gavan Schulte earned two walks, a stolen base and he was credited for a RBI. Dylan Simones went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Kade Lewis earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI, Jordan Fish earned a walk, Will Thompson was hit by a pitch and Drew Geiger had a stolen base.

The Nebraska crew starting pitcher was Jackson Meyers, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kaden Bach threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Mills threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters.

Their offense was led by Andrew Lucas he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base. Manny Reyes went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and S. Thieve had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tanner Miller went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Liam Kerr went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Landen Johnson and Blake Urwin both earned a walk.

SARTELL POST 277 6 ABERDEEN, SD SMITTYS LEGION 1

(Saturday July 8th)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their foe the SMITTYs Legion, backed by eight hits, good defense and a solid pitching performance. Brayden Simones started on the mound for Post 277, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and two walks.

Their offense was led by Brett Schlangen went 3-for-3, he had a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Andrew Ritter went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Brendan Boesen was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Eli Hanson earned two walks, Gavan Schulte earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Fish had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the SMITTYs Legion was C. Eisnbeisz, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by D. Salfrank, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. B. Liverman went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Z. Backus and E. Kjenstad both went 1-for-3 and C. Vining went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

SATELL POST 277 11 THUNDER BAY 5

(Sunday July 9)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated Thunder Bay, backed by twelve hits, including seven doubles. The Post 277 starting pitcher was Brenden Boesen, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Ritter threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Andrew Ritter, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brett Schlangen went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had stolen base and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Drew Geiger went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Will Thompson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Dylan Simones went 1-for-4. Jake Gruebele earned a walk and he scored a run, Eli Larson and Jordan Fish both had a stolen base.

The Thunder Bay starting pitcher was DeSando, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Fonso threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, five runs and two walks. Danchuck threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Willmore, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Mikus went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Weiss earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Dubinsky went 2-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run and Fonso went 1-for-3 with a walk and he had a stolen base. Tassone went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Danchuk went 1-for-4. Dell went 1-for-3, DeSando went 1-for-1 and Richards earned a walk.

SARTELL POST 277 19 MAPLE GROVE POST 172 9

(Sunday July 9th)

The Post 277 defeated their foe the Maple Grove Post 172, backed by eighteen hits, including three doubles and a pair of home runs and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Eli Hanson threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and two walks.

The Post 277 offense was led by Drew Geiger, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Dylan Simones went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brayden Simones went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Jake Gruebele went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Kade Lewis went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. Wes Johnson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Schlangen went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Will Thompson went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Jordan Fish went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Lahr scored a run.

The Post 172 starting pitcher was D. Vokal, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. N. Schmidt threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. S.Hanson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and two walks. S. Hagen threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by B. O’Dwyer, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and D. Vokal went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two run. E. Zimmerman went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and J. Boyum went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. N. Schmidt went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and S.Hanson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. C. Buckley had two walks and he scored two runs and K. Riskedatil was credited for a RBI. T. Albeck had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and S. Kilber had a walk and he scored a run.