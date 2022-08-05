CentraCare Bringing Awareness During World Breastfeeding Week

ST. CLOUD -- This is World Breastfeeding Week. The week aims to help increase the promotion and support of breastfeeding worldwide.

Jeanne Friebe is a lactation consultant with CentraCare. She says there is a lot of support and resources available for expecting mom's who may have concerns or questions about breastfeeding.

Reach out to someone knowledgeable about breastfeeding. It's really nice to talk to and get your questions answered from professionals.

Friebe says CentraCare offers prenatal lactation appointments for expectant parents or even second-time parents, who didn’t have this option with their first baby.

She says the formula shortage had many moms looking into breastfeeding who might otherwise wouldn't have.

The formula definitely question they could do to feed their baby. I think having a conversation before the baby comes with someone really helps to develop a plan that works for you and baby.

Friebe says for mom's who can't breastfeed there are other options such as milk banks, where frozen breast milk is donated.

There is a special event Saturday at Ellison Park in Monticello called Lactapalooza, where parents can get more information about breastfeeding, milk banks and more.

The free event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and there will be games and activities for kids available.