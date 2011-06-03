CentraCare Acquires St. Michael’s Hospital In Sauk Centre

ST. CLOUD -- The city of Sauk Centre and CentraCare Health System have struck a deal to make St. Michael's Hospital part of the CentraCare system.

St. Michael's will officially join CentraCare in 2012 and will be named CentraCare Health System - Sauk Centre.

Lakeview Clinic will join CentraCare this July and all Lakeview employees will become CentraCare employees.