CAUGHT ON VIDEO! Car Runs Into Minneapolis Protestors

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - Authorities are investigating an incident over the weekend at a protest in Loring Park.

About 5000 were gathered in Minneapolis Saturday to demand an end to the Israeli bombing of Gaza by holding a “die in”, where protestors lie down and play dead to show the seriousness of the subject.

Shortly after 3:20 p.m., officials responded to reports of a disturbance at the protest near Loring Park. Several social media posts show a white car driving into the crowd. The driver exits the car and engages with the crowd before getting back in the car. The protestors followed and eventually surrounded and stopped the car. The incident was captured by several bystanders.

According to Minneapolis Police, no arrests have been made.

