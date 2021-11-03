Cathedral Volleyball Set for Section Semifinals

The Cathedral volleyball team will play in the section 6AA semifinals at Tech High School against top seeded Sauk Centre at 5pm Thursday. The Crusaders are 17-11 and last played Sauk Centre August 27 in the Albany Tournament. Cathedral lost that match 2 games to none. The Crusaders defeated Albany Monday in the Section quarterfinals 3 games to 1. They had lost 2 of 3 previous meetings with Albany this season.

Get our free mobile app

Cathedral head coach Heidi Schloe and senior Eleanor Pelzel joined me on WJON today. Eleanor is one of 6 seniors and 1 of 3 captains on this year's roster. Katilyn Voth and Paige Lenzen-Hammeral are the others. Pelzel says the team chemistry is good and has been building throughout the year. Schloe says they are playing their best volleyball of the season right now.

photo courtesy of Cathedral Activities

Cathedral is led by their 6 seniors; Eleanor Pelzel, Katherine Bell, Alaina Botz, Alexandra Neeser, Paige Lenzen-Hammeral, Kaitlyn Voth. Schloe and Pelzel say the back row and front row are both very important to their success. Schloe says they have great depth and Paige Lenzen-Hammeral sets everything up for them. She deserves so much credit.

Pelzel is planning on playing volleyball in college and Bethel is currently her top choice.

My conversation with Heidi and Eleanor is available below.