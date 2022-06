Cathedral softball lost 4-1 to Maple Lake in the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato this morning. Maple Lake is seeded 4th in the tournament with Cathedral seeded 5th. The Crusaders will now play in the consolation semifinals at 7 p.m. tonight at Caswell Park against Pipestone. Top seeded Proctor defeated Pipestone 7-6. Cathedral is 24-3 on the season.

