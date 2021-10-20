Cathedral Soccer Teams Qualify for State

The Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams both won section 8A finals in Sauk Centre Tuesday to advance to the Class A state tournament. The Crusader boys team defeated Pelican Rapids 2-1 in overtime. Cathedral got their only goal in regulation from Zach Plante and won 3-2 on penalty kicks in overtime.

The Cathedral girls soccer team defeated Fergus Falls 3-0 Tuesday. Ava Schmidt, Hope Schueller and Peyton Mathiason each scored goals and Amelia Newiger earned the shutout in net for the Crusaders.

The boys and girls state soccer tournaments take place October 26-28 and November 3-6.