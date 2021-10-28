Cathedral Girls Soccer Falls at State; Boys Play Tonight

The Cathedral girls soccer team lost 4-0 to Winona Cotter Wednesday night in Monticello. Cotter will play Minnehaha Academy November 4th at 7pm at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cathedral's season comes to an end.

Get our free mobile app

The 4th seeded Cathedral boys soccer team will play #5 Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the Class A State Tournament quarterfinals in Monticello.

Tech boys soccer will play 3rd seed Academy of Holy Angels at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Monticello in the Class AA state tournament quarterfinals.