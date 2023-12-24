Cathedral Falls To Delano In Boys’ Hockey

In a light day of high school sports for the area, the boys' hockey team at St. Cloud Cathedral was the only game. Cathedral was not able to hang with Delano on Saturday as they lost 5-0.

The Tigers jumped out fast getting an even-strength goal from Brady Kangas at 1:58 of the first period. They would get a second goal in the first at 11:18 from Mason Hargarten. Cathedral would hold the Tigers off in the second to stay 2-0 going into the third.

However, the Tigers would pour it on in the final period getting goals from Daniel Halonen, Bryce Peterson, and Joseph McCabe to get to the final score. Cathedral outshot Delano 30 to 22 in the game.

