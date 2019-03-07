Cathedral Athletes Set To Play At Next Level [PODCAST]

Cathedral High School athletes Jackson Jangula, Nick Schaefer and Sam Schneider all signed letters of intent to continue their basketball careers in college Thursday.

Jangula will play basketball at Concordia-Moorhead. Jangula reached the 1,000 point plateau earlier this season for the Crusaders.

Jangula's fellow 1,000 point-scoring Crusader Nick Schaefer will play at Mayville State , while Sam Schneider will play baseball with St. Mary's.

Senior basketball players Cade Gauerke, Jangula, Schneider and Schaefer joined head coach Matt Meyer on WJON Thursday morning.