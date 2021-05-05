Camping World Announces Deal to Acquire Hilmerson RV

LITTLE FALLS -- Camping World is planning to come to Little Falls.

The Illinois-based company announced Wednesday they have acquired Hilmerson RV. The deal is expected to close in the next few months.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis says Hilmerson RV is one of the best dealerships in America.

I've been in this business for almost 20 years and this team simply runs one of the strongest operations I've ever seen.

Hilmerson RV, located just off Highway 10, will transition to the Camping World brand and open for business early this summer.

The company plans to offer a wide range of new and used RVs in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories.

This will be Camping World's 11th location in Minnesota.