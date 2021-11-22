Camper Destroyed in Fire in North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating after a camper was destroyed in a fire Sunday night.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says the incident started at about 10:20 p.m. at 1402 3rd Street North.

The fire department responded to a report of a camper on fire in the driveway. By the time crews arrived the camper was fully engulfed. They put out the fire with no damage reported to any nearby buildings. No one was hurt during the incident.

The damage loss is estimated at about $3,000.

