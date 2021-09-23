Camp Bliss Guns & Goods Raffle

Help honor veterans and law enforcement. Camp Bliss is hosting a Guns & Goods Raffle Friday September 24th starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids VFW. Tickets are $40. They will be doing meat raffles, 50/50 raffles and mystery bags with all the proceeds going towards getaways and retreats for wounded veterans, law enforcement and people with disabilities.

Camp Bliss is an accessible retreat center in Walker, Minnesota. A complete list of 100 guns can be found at campbliss.org or call 320-529-9000.