Burger King Offering Special Weekend Deal for 64th Anniversary

64 years ago, Burger King brought us the Whopper in 1957. To celebrate, you can get a Whopper today and tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, December 3rd and 4th, for the original price that it was sold for back in 1957, of just 37 cents.

In order to take advantage of this royal deal, you'll need to be a member of Burger Kings Royal Perks loyalty program. I actually tried to go online to enter my name, but we may have crashed their website trying to get our hands on this amazing celebratory price. Probably the best way to get the app is to download it to your iPhone or Android.

You'll have to order your Whopper using your Burger King App or on the website. Royal Perks members are limited to one free offer per account, and the offer is available only at participating Burger King locations.

The original Burger King started out as a business called Insta Burger King, on July 23rd in Jacksonville, Florida. The founder and owner Keith J. Cramer purchased the rights to two pieces of equipment called insta machines, and then opened his first store with his stepfather Matthew Burns, around a cooking device that was known as the Insta-Broiler.