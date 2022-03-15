Brian Bruess Named President of CSB, SJU

COLLEGEVILLE -- The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University have announced their new president.

Brian J. Bruess has been named president of both institutions following a nationwide search.

Bruess says he embraces the opportunity to lead both campuses and is excited to continue the legacy both Saint Ben's and Saint John's has created.

I'm overjoyed with the opportunity and can't wait to join this exceptional community and journey with them on this great opportunity for stronger integration and finding new ways to being even more exceptional in a very disruptive landscape of higher education.

As president, Bruess will oversee a streamlined, more integrative administrative structure that will channel the best of both schools in new and exciting ways, while maintaining the individual identities of each.

What really will make this arrangement work and flourish, will be the extent to which we can carefully listen to the mission and the members of the community and bring forward our most creative thinking against the challenges we face in higher education.

Bruess previously served as president of St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin since 2017. Before that, he spent 21 years in a variety of roles at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

His first day as president will be on July 1st.