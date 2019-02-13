Breakdown Working With Timberwolves & Lynx Academy [PODCAST]

Breakdown Sports USA has been selected to operate the True North Qualifying tournaments to be held this spring in Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas. A total of 5 qualifying tournaments will be held starting at Fargo-Moorhead March 30-31 and ending May 4-5 in Lakeville. The closest tournament to St. Cloud is St. Michael to be held April 27-28.

Former St. Cloud State basketball players Justin Hegna and Dean Kesler are heading up Breakdown Sports USA and reside in the St. Cloud area. Justin lives in Sauk Rapids and is a former Girls Basketball coach at Becker. Dean lives in St. Cloud and is a former Apollo boys basketball coach. Listen to my conversation with Justin.

The tournaments are open to boys and girls ages 13 and 14. Each True North Qualifying tournament winner qualifies for the Junior NBA Global Championship Central Regional Tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa in May. Regional winners advance to play in Orlando at ESPN world headquarters in the national tournament in August. Learn more about the event here .

Find a registration form for the event.