Big Warm Up On the Way

UNDATED -- There's a 40 to 60% chance for above-normal temperatures as we end the month of February and head in towards March.

High confidence of temperatures jumping to above normal levels next week, resulting in a loss of snowpack.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 28 degrees. The normal low is 8 above.

The National Weather Service says we've had about an inch of snow in St. Cloud so far in the month of February, that's three inches below normal. We've had 13.7 inches since December 1st, which is more than eight inches below normal. And, for the season, we've had 29.5 inches of snow, which is 1 1/2 inches below normal.

Scattered flurries today and a small chance for light snow Sunday, otherwise dry through the middle of next week.

