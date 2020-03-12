Big Ten Cancels Hoops Tournaments

UNDATED (AP) -- Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.

The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.

After winning Wednesday night, the Gopher men's basketball team was scheduled to take on Iowa in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.

The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar.

March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.