Benton County Bridge Closes Due to Disrepair

MAYWOOD TOWNSHIP -- A Benton County bridge is closed until further notice after a routine inspection uncovered the structural integrity is compromised.

The bridge is in Maywood Township northeast of Ronneby and spans the St. Francis River. It's located on 105th Street Northeast between County Road 67 and Highway 7.

Crews discovered the timber pilings supporting the bridge have numerous splits and decay, causing a partial collapse of some pilings and an uneven settling of the bridge deck.

