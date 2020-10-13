Below Normal Temperatures Expected for Midwest

UNDATED -- Much of the Central United States looks to be cooler than normal into late October.

Breezy weather is expected most of the week. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with westerly wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

On Wednesday a quick-moving system will bring southerly winds early and rain, mainly north of I-94, but then a cold front will sweep through and bring northwest winds late Wednesday and overnight. Much cooler weather will follow for the rest of the week, along with breezy northwest winds.