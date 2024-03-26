Becker Native Daisy Kent Finds Happiness on “The Bachelor”

UNDATED (WJON News) - Becker, Minnesota, native Daisy Kent was in the national spotlight Monday night as one of the last two women vying for the attention of ABC’s “The Bachelor”. Since the season began in January, Kent has become a fan favorite as she shared more about her struggles with hearing loss, and what she’s done to overcome them.

In the final episode, Joey Graziadei chose Kelsey Anderson, a Junior Project Manager from New Orleans.

During an interview after the season finale, Kent said she was celebrating the first anniversary of receiving her cochlear implant and was very happy.

Defying speculation, Kent announced she was not interested in being the next star in ABC’s “The Bachelorette” series.

Kent authored a children’s book, “Daisy Doo – All the Sounds She Knew”, about a young girl with hearing loss, is a social media influencer, and motivational speaker. She did not give any details on what her plans are after her time on “The Bachelor”.

