Becker Bulldogs Headed Back to State Basketball Title Game

BECKER -- It came down to the wire but the Becker girls basketball team will be defending their title after beating Mankato East 67-63 Thursday afternoon.

Becker led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but Makato East tied the game with roughly two minutes to go.

Becker's Maren Westin recorded 15 points and six rebounds in the win.

Becker advances to the Class "AAA" championship game on Saturday against the winner of St. Paul Como Park and Totino-Grace.

This is the fourth straight state title game for the Bulldogs, who won the state championship last year.

The Bulldogs were also the runners-up in 2019, and they were in the championship game in 2020 which was canceled due to COVID-19.