Banana Split Inspired Kindness Cake Awaits in Support Of Children’s Museum
ONE-OF-A-KIND CREATION AT JULES' BISTRO
It's a new month and time to enjoy another one-of-a-kind creation for the Kindness Cake Campaign going on at Jules' Bistro in downtown St. Cloud.
WHAT IS THE KINDNESS CAKE CAMPAIGN?
You can come to Jule's Bistro and purchase a slice of cake for $20 (and it's quite a large slice!) or you can purchase a WHOLE cake to share with your family and friends. For the month of AUGUST, Jules' Bistro will be giving $13 for each slice of cake sold, to The Great River Children's Museum.
BANANA-SPLIT INSPIRED KINDNESS CAKE
Just look at that beautiful cake. Just imagine what this would taste like in your mouth. Three delicious flavors; cherry, chocolate, and banana, soaked in simple syrup, layered with Jules made-from-scratch marshmallow filling, then coated in vanilla buttercream, chocolate ganache, and then covered in toasted almonds, cherries, and multi-colored chocolate blocks. Oh my goodness! Just remember, you only have until the end of July to try this wonderful cake.
GREAT RIVER CHILDRENS MUSEUM
The Great River Children's Museum isn't quite open yet, but people in this town have been pulling for it for quite some time. Now, it's become a reality but will need our support to make it the best it can be. Learn about the museum by clicking HERE now.
When you purchase a $20 slice of this month's Kindness Cake, $13 will be set aside to support the museum. A whole kindness cake purchase ($136) provides over $83 in support.
So get your friends together at the office, have a birthday party or anniversary party, and share the love with July's kindness cake.