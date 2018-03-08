Baby in Critical Condition, Man Arrested After Alleged Assault

WAITE PARK -- A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an infant. Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says officers responded to a medical emergency in the 1200 block of 7th Street South at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a six-month-old child unconscious and having difficulty breathing. The baby was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and later to HCMC in Minneapolis.

Bentrud says a follow-up investigation determined the child was suffering from non-accidental brain trauma and remains in critical condition.

Twenty-one-year-old Cody Anderson has been arrested and is facing possible charges of Assault in the First Degree.