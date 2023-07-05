Axe Swinging and Log Rolling. It’s Lumberjack time in Minnesota!

Are you ready to get your Lumberjack on? From Paul Bunyan in Bemidji and Brainerd to our outdoor lifestyle, we love our Lumberjacks in Minnesota. Good news is that now is the perfect time of the year to see Lumberjack competitions. So you may want to put these on the calendar and start making your road trip plans.

WHAT IS LUMBERJACK:

If you didn’t know it, Lumberjack is a sport where the participants put their logging skills to test. There’s Sawing, Chopping, Log Rolling, Climbing and more.

Some of the Fairs and events feature Chainsaw art too! The Explore Minnesota website explains the chainsaw event at the Hackensack Lumberjack Days saying it,

“features chainsaw carvers from throughout the United States who will turn simple logs into works of art. The crowd can enjoy the progress as the carvers utilize their artistic insight and creativity to make sculptures from the logs.”

The axe throw requires precision and control, while the logroll requires serious balance. So when you’re in the audience you’ll get to enjoy exciting events plus its fun for the whole family.

WHERE TO GO:

July 14th-16th – Stillwater Lumberjack Days – Stillwater, MN

July 19th-23rd – Wright County Fair – Howard Lake MN

July 20th-23rd – Blue Earth County Fair – Garden City, MN

July 27th-30th – Cologne Glad Days – Cologne, MN

August 4th-6th – Tall Timber Days – Grand Rapids, MN

August 24th-September 4th – Timberworks Lumberjack Show at the Minnesota State Fair

September 8th-10th – James J Hill Days – Wayzata, MN

September 2nd-4th – White Pine Logging & Threshing Show – White Pine, MN

September 23-25 – Hackensack Lumberjack Days – Hackensack, MN

